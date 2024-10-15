No, Uddhav Thackeray Didn't Demand Urdu to be Given 'Classical Language' Status

A quote is being attributed to former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray which states that he demanded Urdu to be given the status of a classical language.
The viral image also shows ABP Majha's logo on the top-right corner.
This comes after the Union Cabinet recently granted classical language status to Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese, and Bengali.
This increased the number of classical languages to a total of 11.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a relevant keyword search on Google but found no credible report supporting this claim.
Original image: Next, we checked the Facebook page of ABP Majha but found no such post about Thackeray making this statement about the Urdu language.
We found an old post from 6 September 2022 which matched the design of the viral image.
The image also carried a cutout of Thackeray, which was a photo from 2022.
The quote here, in Marathi, says, "Saw Mangalmurti and 'Amangalmurti' in Mumbai yesterday. Show the sky to those who talk about showing land."
Here's another post shared by ABP Majha on 18 May which carries the same template.
The quote here says in Marathi, "They are not satisfied by gathering all such characterless, corrupt, traitors. So someone wants a last name, so he rents it."
Conclusion: An altered image is being shared to claim that Uddhav Thackeray demanded that the Urdu language receive the status of a classical language like Marathi.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)