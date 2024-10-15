ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

No, Uddhav Thackeray Didn't Demand Urdu to be Given 'Classical Language' Status

A fake quote has been attributed to Uddhav Thackeray.

A quote is being attributed to former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray which states that he demanded Urdu to be given the status of a classical language.

The viral image also shows ABP Majha's logo on the top-right corner.

  • This comes after the Union Cabinet recently granted classical language status to Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese, and Bengali.

  • This increased the number of classical languages to a total of 11.

A fake quote has been attributed to Uddhav Thackeray.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: This is not true, no such statement or demand has been made by Thackeray.

  • An original image shared by ABP Majha has been edited to make this claim.

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a relevant keyword search on Google but found no credible report supporting this claim.

  • We also checked Thackeray's social media accounts but found such statement being made.

  • We also checked reports about new languages being granted the status of classical languages and it included Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese, and Bengali.

  • The list did not include Urdu.

Original image: Next, we checked the Facebook page of ABP Majha but found no such post about Thackeray making this statement about the Urdu language.

  • We found an old post from 6 September 2022 which matched the design of the viral image.

  • The image also carried a cutout of Thackeray, which was a photo from 2022.

  • The quote here, in Marathi, says, "Saw Mangalmurti and 'Amangalmurti' in Mumbai yesterday. Show the sky to those who talk about showing land."

  • Here's another post shared by ABP Majha on 18 May which carries the same template.

  • The quote here says in Marathi, "They are not satisfied by gathering all such characterless, corrupt, traitors. So someone wants a last name, so he rents it."

Conclusion: An altered image is being shared to claim that Uddhav Thackeray demanded that the Urdu language receive the status of a classical language like Marathi.

Topics:  Uddhav Thackeray   Fact Check   Marathi 

