Karnataka Elections: Why Aren't Tenants' Troubles a Poll Issue in Bengaluru?

As per UN World Population Review, Bengaluru has a population of 1.36 crore people – more than triple its population in 1990. The city is expected to have a population of 1.8 crore by 2035. And this poses a vital question – is Bengaluru ready to accommodate its burgeoning population?

Viral memes and videos over the past months indicate the hassle of renting a house in the ‘Silicon Valley of India.’

This reporter had to spend nearly a month in a hostel before finally finding a house. Though dormitories are not ideal for long stays, I was not the only renter who had taken temporary accommodation there.