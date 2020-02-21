Twitter is Testing Community Reporting to Curb Misinformation

Twitter is testing a user-driven approach that would allow users to identify any misleading content being shared by public figures, NBC News reported showing a leaked demo of the new features.

The article stated that community reporting feature is one of the many possibilities that the micro-blogging website would explore to tackle misinformation. The features will allow Twitter users to “earn points and a community badge if they contribute in good faith and act like a good neighbour and provide critical context to help people understand information they see."

"This is a design mock-up for one option that would involve community feedback,” a spokesperson was quoted as saying by NBC.