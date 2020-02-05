Twitter Will Label Tweets With ‘Manipulated Media’ from March 5

The crackdown over synthetic and manipulated media comes at a time when there are widespread concerns globally over altered, forged content on social media, including deepfake videos, and its catastrophic implications.

"If we believe that media shared in a tweet have been significantly and deceptively altered or fabricated, we will provide additional context on the tweet. This means we may apply a label to the tweet, show a warning to people before they retweet or like the tweet...," the microblogging platform said in its latest blog post.