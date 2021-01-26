Twitter Launches ‘Birdwatch’, New Approach to Curb Misinformation

Twitter has launched a new program ‘Birdwatch’, aimed at addressing the concerns around misinformation on the platform by allowing users to flag tweets that they believe are misleading.

The pilot will first be offered in the United States, where users can write notes and provide informative context to a particular tweet which will be visible on a separate site, the company said in a blog post.

“In this first phase of the pilot, notes will only be visible on a separate Birdwatch site. On this site, pilot participants can also rate the helpfulness of notes added by other contributors,” the blog post by Twitter Vice President of Product, Keith Coleman read.