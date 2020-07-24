Truck-Chopper Accident in Brazil Falsely Viral as One From Punjab

On looking closely at the video, we found that the wall that can be seen bears the words Rio Branco in capital letters. This we knew to be a city in Brazil, which was our first clue to the fact that this video is not from Amritsar or Delhi or India.

Further, on running a keyword search about a collision between a truck and a helicopter, we came across a longer version of the same video on YouTube, shared with the location tag of Rio Branco.