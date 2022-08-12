Clipped Video of Tejashwi Yadav Shared To Make Fake Claims on RJD's Poll Promise
The video shared on social media is a trimmed clip from the original interview given by the Deputy CM of Bihar.
A trimmed news video of Tejashwi Yadav is going viral on the internet, which shows him saying that the promise of 10 lakh jobs that he made previously was on the condition of him becoming the Chief Minister of Bihar and not the Deputy CM. The clipped video was shared by the Union Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Giriraj Singh, who took a potshot at Yadav and his party for "making fake promises to the people of Bihar."
The claim comes amidst the Bihar political crisis, which saw the ousting of the Bharatiya Janata Party from the state government by Nitish Kumar, who rallied with the Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal and other parties. The promise of 10 lakh jobs was made by the RJD before the 2020 elections, during which Yadav had addressed the growing unemployment rate in the state and the country at large.
However, we found that the video shared by Giriraj Singh was trimmed and did not carry the full statement made by the Deputy CM of Bihar.
CLAIM
The viral video suggests that Yadav is going back on his party's promise of providing 10 lakh jobs once it is allowed to form their government. The caption alongside the viral video said, "10 लाख रोजगार देने का जो हमने वादा किया था वह हम मुख्यमंत्री बनने पर पूरा करेंगे अभी तो हम उपमुख्यमंत्री हैं।"
[Translation: The promise of giving 10 lakh jobs will be fulfilled when I become the Chief Minister, now I am the Deputy Chief Minister.]
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
Using a video verification tool, InVID, we fragmented the video into several keyframes and performed a reverse image search, supplementing it with the keywords, "Tejashwi Yadav on jobs."
This led us to the original news report covered by Zee News, in which we found that the video shared by Singh was trimmed. We also found the interview on the news channel's official YouTube channel, wherein Yadav can be seen making his full statement on the RJD's promise of 10 lakh jobs before the 2020 Bihar state Legislative Assembly elections.
The statement that is being widely shared can be found between 0.52 and 1.11 minutes of the clip. The video has been trimmed exactly at the point after which Yadav mentions the discussion with CM Nitish Kumar and that the promise will be fulfilled.
We also found that Yadav's statement on the BJP failing to provide employment across country is not a part of the trimmed clip before he made the comments on the pre-poll promises.
Tejashwi Yadav's full statement made in Hindi loosely translates to, "We will fulfil our commitment of 10 lakh jobs. At the time, when the promise was made, it was on the condition of becoming the CM. I am now the Deputy CM. However, Nitish Kumar has discussed the issue with me and we are serious about the issue, we will try to provide as many jobs as possible but let the trust vote and cabinet formation take place first."
Evidently, a trimmed version of the video is going viral on the internet claiming that Yadav is going back on his promise and deceiving the people of Bihar.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.