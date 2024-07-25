Fact-Check: TRAI Is NOT Offering Free Recharge; Viral Message Is a Scam!

teA link and a screenshot seemingly to be from an Indian government website is going viral on social media to claim that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is offering a free mobile recharge to people.
How did we find out the truth?: We noticed that the website link mentioned in the claims did not led us to the official website of TRAI not did it carry any specific details of prepaid recharge.
Further, we found a clarification from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, who stated that this claim is fake and the link used in the claim is a scam.
More about the link: We checked the domain of the viral link and it was recently registered in China in July 2024.
Another link seen in some viral images also links to China and is being shared with same claim.
The domain of these links suggests that it is not genuine, and no mention of TRAI or the National Informatics Centre (NIC) (registrar of TRAI) was found here.
Conclusion: TRAI is not offering free recharge, the viral post is false and the link is a scam.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)