Video From Odisha Falsely Shared as TMC Workers Attacking WB Cops

A viral video of a police van being vandalised is being circulated with a false claim that it shows post-poll violence in West Bengal. However, we found that this video is from January 2021 and the incident took place in Odisha’s Bhadrak district.

This comes after the violence in the state post the recently concluded Assembly elections in which the Trinamool Congress (TMC) emerged victorious. Nearly a dozen people have reportedly died. Both the BJP and TMC have claimed that their workers have been killed in the violence.