TIME's 'Impeachment' Cover on Joe Biden & Kamala Harris? No, It's Altered Image

A viral image purportedly showing the cover of TIME magazine is being shared on social media claiming that the magazine wrote 'impeachment' as the title in its August edition featuring United States (US) President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

This comes in the backdrop of the US withdrawing troops from Afghanistan and the Taliban taking control of the country.

However, we found that the viral cover has been altered and the 23 August edition of the magazine, which is the latest one, does not feature Biden and Harris.