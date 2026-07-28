Is This Claim About Student Dying at CJP's 'Chalo Sansad' Protest True? No!

A post was shared with the claim that a student died during the Cochroach Janta Party protest at Jantar Mantar.
The post is captioned, "A student died after police baton charged protesters at Jantar Mantar demanding education rights. Eye witness say that police continued beating him, and he later succumbed to severe head injuries."
There were two videos shared in the post, one allegedly showing the protester who died, and the other purportedly showing his mother.
Is it true?: No, the claim is false, as the video does not show a protester dying. Furthermore, the video claiming to show the protester's mother is altered using AI technology.
How did we find out?:
1. First video: We ran a reverse image search on the first video using Google Lens and found the full version of the video, uploaded by an Instagram user, indore_insight.
While the original claim stated that the protester died, the full version of the video shows him regaining consciousness.
Second Video: In the video, which allegedly shows the protester's mother, the woman says, "My child had gone to the protest. The police beat him to death. They killed my child." (translated from Hindi)
We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found other social media users who have similar visuals under a different claim.
Upon watching the video, we observed that the audio differs from the one shared in the claim regarding the protester's mother.
The video, uploaded on , is captioned "Major Mohit Sharma (Ashok Chakra) will forever remain a symbol of supreme courage and sacrifice for the nation. But behind this honour lies a quiet, painful human story that deserves to be heard with empathy and sensitivity."
According to the caption, the video shows Major Mohit Sharma's mother.
Following this, we ran a keyword search and found the original video, which was uploaded on YouTube.
The video, uploaded on , is titled 'After the Smriti case, now Major Mohit Sharma's mother has raised questions on the NOK and is making rounds of the court.' (translated from Hindi)
The video was uploaded on the occasion of Independence Day, to remember the families who have made sacrifices for the country.
It shows Sushila Sharma, Late Major Mohit Sharma's mother, talking about the court proceedings the family is facing.
We noticed discrepancies in the lip movement of the speaker, showing that video was edited using AI.
PIB's Clarification: The Press Information Bureau's fact-checking wing also issued a clarification stating that the claim is fake.
According to their post, there have been no protest-related deaths in Delhi.
They also stated that the video of the woman is an AI-generated deepfake.
Conclusion: The claim is false, as the viral video does not show a protester dying.
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