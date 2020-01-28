BJP Used Clipped Video to Claim Scribe Calls for an Islamic State

BJP spokersperson Sambit Patra shared a video of The Wire’s Senior Editor Arfa Khanum Sherwani, claiming that in the video, she reveals the strategy to create an “Islamic Caliphate” — which means an Islamic state.

Patra claimed that Arfa mentioned that Indians are only required, till the time an Islamic society hasn’t been created. He further claims that Arfa mentioned that people will have to accept Islamic religious slogans like “La ilaha illallah.”

However, in the video, Arfa can be heard saying, “Till the time we become that ideal society wherein our religious identities, religious beliefs, religious slogans are accepted, we should do an inclusive protest. These protests are taking us towards the same society, wherein we will include everyone. So, we are not compromising with our ideology. I want to reiterate that we are not compromising with our ideology, we are changing our strategy.”