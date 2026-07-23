Does This Video Show Police Disrespecting Indian Flag During CJP Protest? No!

A video is being shared on the internet, claiming to show a journalist calling out the Delhi police for disrespecting the Indian national flag during the Cockroach Janta Party protests.
Media organisation Deccan Chronicle shared the video with the caption, "A journalist alleged that a Delhi Police personnel disrespected the national flag during the CJP protest, drawing attention to the incident."
Is it true?: No, the video shows police personnel disrespecting the national flag during the BPSC TRE-4 protest in Patna, Bihar.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a video uploaded on , sharing the same visuals.
According to the video's caption, it shows an incident from the BPSC TRE-4 protest in Bihar's Patna.
BPSC TRE-4 refers to the fourth phase of the Bihar Public Service Commission Teacher Recruitment Examination.
The caption reads, "In the clip, a Bihar Police constable is allegedly seen wiping sweat with the Indian Tricolour, throwing it on the ground, and stepping over it during the protest scene."
We found the same video uploaded by Dalimss News on .
The video is captioned, "A controversy has erupted in Patna after a viral video from the BPSC TRE-4 protest allegedly showed a police personnel mishandling the Indian national flag."
We found another account, Acharan News, also sharing the same video with a similar caption about the BPSC TRE-4 protest.
After running a keyword search, we found reports on the BPSC TRE-4 protest in Patna.
Hindustan Times published an article on , reporting that thousands of aspirants staged a protest demanding the release of the advertisement for the fourth phase of the teachers’ recruitment exam (TRE-4) by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC).
Conclusion: The video shows police personnel disrespecting the national flag during the BPSC TRE-4 protest in Patna, Bihar.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)