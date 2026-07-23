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Does This Video Show Police Disrespecting Indian Flag During CJP Protest? No!

We found out that the video shows an incident from the BPSC TRE-4 protest in Bihar's Patna.

Anika K
Published
WebQoof
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A video is being shared on the internet, claiming to show a journalist calling out the Delhi police for disrespecting the Indian national flag during the Cockroach Janta Party protests. 

  • Media organisation Deccan Chronicle shared the video with the caption, "A journalist alleged that a Delhi Police personnel disrespected the national flag during the CJP protest, drawing attention to the incident."

Is it true?: No, the video shows police personnel disrespecting the national flag during the BPSC TRE-4 protest in Patna, Bihar.

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How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a video uploaded on 10 May 2026, sharing the same visuals.

  • According to the video's caption, it shows an incident from the BPSC TRE-4 protest in Bihar's Patna.

  • BPSC TRE-4 refers to the fourth phase of the Bihar Public Service Commission Teacher Recruitment Examination.

  • The caption reads, "In the clip, a Bihar Police constable is allegedly seen wiping sweat with the Indian Tricolour, throwing it on the ground, and stepping over it during the protest scene."

  • We found the same video uploaded by Dalimss News on 9 May 2026.

  • The video is captioned, "A controversy has erupted in Patna after a viral video from the BPSC TRE-4 protest allegedly showed a police personnel mishandling the Indian national flag."

  • We found another account, Acharan News, also sharing the same video with a similar caption about the BPSC TRE-4 protest.

  • After running a keyword search, we found reports on the BPSC TRE-4 protest in Patna.

  • Hindustan Times published an article on 8 May 2026, reporting that thousands of aspirants staged a protest demanding the release of the advertisement for the fourth phase of the teachers’ recruitment exam (TRE-4) by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). 

Conclusion: The video shows police personnel disrespecting the national flag during the BPSC TRE-4 protest in Patna, Bihar.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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Topics:  Delhi Police   Patna   Indian National Flag 

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