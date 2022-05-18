No, This Video Doesn't Show Protesters Assaulting Sri Lankan Ministers

A video is doing the rounds on social media with a claim that it shows Sri Lankan ministers being thrashed on the road. It further states that these videos are not being shown in India to avoid a similar situation.

This claim comes on the back of the political and economic crisis in the island nation which have led to violent protests.

However, we found that the men seen in the viral clip are prisoners from Watareka Open Prison Camp who were reportedly attacked by the protesters in Sri Lanka.

The protesters had accused them of attacking other protesters in Colombo's Galle Face area, who had been camping at the site, demanding the resignation of the then prime minister and the president.