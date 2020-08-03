That’s Not Rhea Chakraborty With Aaditya Thackeray, Look Again!
The person in the car alongside Aaditya Thackeray is not Rhea Chakraborty but actor Disha Patani.
A viral photo of Bollywood actor Disha Patani with Maharashtra MLA Aaditya Thackeray is being shared with a claim that it shows actor Rhea Chakraborty with the politician, to insinuate that this is the reason why the probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is not being transferred to the CBI.
THE CLAIM
The aforementioned image is viral on Facebook and Twitter with the same misleading claim. Several users are sharing it with a caption, that reads: “जब उद्धव ठाकरे का बेटा सुशान्त_सिंह की गर्लफ्रेंड रिया_चक्रवर्ती के साथ घुम रहा है - तब कहाँ से सुशांत सिंह की हत्या की CBI जांच होगी ? जानबूजकर नहीं करेगा बाळसाहेब ठाकरे कुटुंबकेउपर संपूर्ण मराठी व्यक्तीकें विश्र्वास का घात हैं (sic)”
(Translation: When Uddhav Thackeray’s son is roaming around with Sushant Singh’s girlfriend, then how can we expect a CBI to probe in the case? The family of Balasaheb Thackeray is betraying the trust of all Marathis.)
WHAT WE FOUND
Only a cursory glance at the viral post revealed that the person in the car alongside Thackeray is not Chakraborty but actor Patani.
A Google search using keywords “Disha Patani with Aaditya Thackeray” directed us to several news reports which carried the same image.
Another report by Mid-Day also carried the same image with a description stating that Disha and Aaditya were spotted together outside a suburban restaurant.
Disha Patani is a Bollywood actor who has been a part of popular films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Bharat and Malang. Evidently, an image of hers with politician Aaditya Thackeray is being circulated to spread misinformation around the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.
Rajput died by suicide on 14 June and since then, there has been a flood of fake claims around his death on social media. The Quint has earlier debunked several such fake news stories. You can read our fact-checks here.
