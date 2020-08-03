That’s Not Rhea Chakraborty With Aaditya Thackeray, Look Again!

The aforementioned image is viral on Facebook and Twitter with the same misleading claim. Several users are sharing it with a caption, that reads: “जब उद्धव ठाकरे का बेटा सुशान्त_सिंह की गर्लफ्रेंड रिया_चक्रवर्ती के साथ घुम रहा है - तब कहाँ से सुशांत सिंह की हत्या की CBI जांच होगी ? जानबूजकर नहीं करेगा बाळसाहेब ठाकरे कुटुंबकेउपर संपूर्ण मराठी व्यक्तीकें विश्र्वास का घात हैं (sic)”

(Translation: When Uddhav Thackeray’s son is roaming around with Sushant Singh’s girlfriend, then how can we expect a CBI to probe in the case? The family of Balasaheb Thackeray is betraying the trust of all Marathis.)