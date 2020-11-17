Image Shows Tejashwi Yadav Marching for Gulnaz? No, It’s From 2018

On 30 October, a 20-year-old woman, Gulnaz Khatoon, was burnt alive using kerosene by men who were allegedly threatening and stalking her in Bihar’s Vaishali district. She succumbed to her injuries on 15 November in a hospital in Patna leading to a massive outrage on social media.

Amid this, a photograph of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav participating in a candle march in 2018 has gone viral on social media with a false claim that it shows Tejashwi leading a march to demand justice for Gulnaz.