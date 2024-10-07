ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Simulation Video Passed off as Real & Recent Visuals of Tejas Aircraft

We found that neither is this video show real visuals nor is it related to Tejas.

A video of an aircraft taking off from a runway is going viral on social media platforms with users claiming that it shows recent visuals of India's combat aircraft Tejas.

What do viral posts say?: An X (formerly Twitter) premium account shared the video with a caption that said, "नया भारत - Tejas taking vertical take off. A treat to watch." This post had garnered over a lakh views on the platform.

What are the facts?: Neither is this video related to Tejas nor does it show real visuals. It shows a simulation clip of 'AV-8B Harrier' fighter jet.

How did we find that out?: On conducting a Google Lens search on the keyframes of the video, it led us to the same visuals uploaded on a Facebook page named 'BAUS'.

  • The video was posted on 26 August and its caption said, "Super RARE VERTICAL TAKEOFF of AV-8B Harrier fighter jet. #Amazing #crazy #usa #fly #aviation #planespotting #airforce #aircraft #military #takeoff #fighter #navy #fighterjet."

About the Facebook page: Team WebQoof found that the handle identified itself as a 'gaming video creator'.

  • The bio of the page said, "All videos are made from simulator games only for entertainment, they don't actually happen in real life. Enjoy the show."

  • We found that similar videos were regularly published on the Facebook page.

We found that neither is this video show real visuals nor is it related to Tejas.

The bio of the page said it was gaming video creator.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

Conclusion: Evidently, the video is a simulation and not real as claimed in the viral social media post.

