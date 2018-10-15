No, Tej Pratap Didn’t Get a Doctorate From Takshashila University

(Editor's Note: The story was first published on 15 October 2018 and is being republished in the light of the claim circulating on social media platforms.)
An image of Rashtriya Janata Dal founder Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tej Pratap at a college convocation function has been shared on Facebook by a page called “Narendra Modi – True Indian”.
The post claims that Tej Pratap Yadav, who did not even clear his tenth standard exams, received a Doctorate degree from Takshashila University, Bihar.
The Facebook page “Narendra Modi – True Indian” has 1,086,394 followers and 899,671 likes. At the time of writing the story, the post shared by the page about Tej Pratap Yadav had around 2k shares. The post carries a screenshot of a post which dates back to 5 July, 2017.
You can check the archived version of the post here.
The image with the same context went viral earlier last year and was shared by many people on Facebook and Twitter. It was also debunked by fake news busting websites Check4Spam and Lallantop.
We also found Yadav’s tweet from February, 2017 where he has shared the images from the same event.
The event was held at the IGIMS and not Takshashila University. Tej Pratap in his tweet also mentioned that he gave the degree certificates and gold medals at the event in IGIMS.
We also found a video of the event at the IGIMS convocation in 2017 and it is quite clear from the video that he was distributing the certificates to the students.
78 MBBS, 20 postgraduates, three superspecialty courses students and 20 paramedics were awarded degrees by the then State Health Minister Tej Pratap Yadav, reported The Times Of India.
