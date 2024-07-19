No, This Clip Doesn’t Show Andhra Pradesh Speaker Criticising Dy CM Pawan Kalyan

A video of Andhra Pradesh assembly speaker and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Ayyanna Patrudu Chintakayala is going viral on the internet as a recent one.
What have users said?: While some users claimed that it shows him criticising the state's deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, others have said that Ayyanna Patrudu was seen criticising the coalition government for imposing tax on garbage.
How did we find that out?: We performed a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and came across the same clip shared on an verified YouTube channel named '10TV News Telugu'.
The video was published on 17 September 2021 and its title said, "Fight near Chandrababu's house TDP Vs YSRCP | Patas News | 10TV News."
Another round of Google Lens search led us to a longer version of the video uploaded on the official Facebook handle of Telugu Desam Party (TDP).
It was shared on 17 September 2021 and its caption when translated to English said, "Ayyannapatra, a senior TDP leader, satirized Jagan's regime."
News reports: A report published in The News Minute said that YSRCP leaders demanded an apology on behalf of TDP leader Ayyanna Patrudu for making derogatory statements against the then Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
The report mentioned that YSRCP leaders protested outside TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu's residence following the statements.
It said that Ayyanna Patrudu referred to Jagan and other YSRCP leaders as "garbage people" for introducing a garbage tax in local bodies.
About charges for garbage collection in Andhra Pradesh: As per a report published in Times of India, civic bodies had started collecting charges on garbage collection.
The municipal administration department announced a charge of Rs 120 per month from every household for garbage collection. The cost for the same was Rs 30 per month for people residing in notified slums.
Conclusion: It is clear that the video is old and is being falsely shared as a recent one.
