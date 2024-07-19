No, This Clip Doesn’t Show Andhra Pradesh Speaker Criticising Dy CM Pawan Kalyan

A video of Andhra Pradesh assembly speaker and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Ayyanna Patrudu Chintakayala is going viral on the internet as a recent one.

What have users said?: While some users claimed that it shows him criticising the state's deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, others have said that Ayyanna Patrudu was seen criticising the coalition government for imposing tax on garbage.