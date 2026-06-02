No, Vijay Didn't Suspend Cops Seen Laughing Amid Coimbatore Rape-Murder Presser

A post has been going viral on social media claiming that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay suspended three IPS (Indian Police Service) officers who were seen laughing amid a press conference held on 23 May regarding the rape and murder of a minor in Coimbatore.

What did the post say?: The post was shared by X (formerly Twitter) user 'Sanatnimaneesh' with the caption, "Five days ago, a 10-year-old girl was raped and murdered in Coimbatore. During the press conference held for briefing on the incident, three IPS officers were seen laughing by everyone. Everyone felt bad. But Vijay, instead of being a mere spectator in this matter, fulfilled his duty by suspending all three IPS officers."