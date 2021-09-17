Old Clip Shared as Recent Video of Taliban Stoning Man to Death

A video showing a man being stoned to death has been shared by several social media users with a claim that it shows the atrocities being carried out by the Taliban after taking over Afghanistan.

Since the Taliban took over the country, there have been several unverified reports of fighters attacking Afghan citizens.

However, we found news reports, published in 2018, that carried screenshots of the video. According to the reports, the incident took place in the Jowzjan province of Afghanistan where a 60-year-old man was stoned to death for raping his daughter by the Islamic State.