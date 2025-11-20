Old Image of Sweets Destroyed in Haryana Falsely Linked to RJD and Bihar Polls

Following the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)'s win in the Bihar Assembly elections, a photo showing sweets dumped into a large pit is going viral on social media.
The claim: The post claims that after losing the election, the Rashritya Janata Dal (RJD - part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) buried the sweets in a pit instead of distributing them to people.
Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false. This picture is from 2020 and has no connection to the Bihar Assembly elections.
The viral image is from Sisra, Haryana, where the Chief Minister's flying squad along with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) destroyed spoiled sweets in 2020.
What we found: We ran a Google reverse image search on the viral visuals, which led us to a news report from Amar Ujala dated . It contained the same visuals.
The report stated that labourers were seen destroying sweets in Sirsa, Haryana.
The report noted that the Chief Minister's Flying Squad, along with the FDA raided the Shri Radhe Rasgulla factory located in Ram Gali on Kanganpur Road in Sirsa.
It mentioned that flies, insects, and mosquitoes were found in sweet samples taken from the factory. Following this, a quintal of rasgullas and gulab jamuns were destroyed by burying them in a pit.
The Quint fact-checked the same viral visuals in 2020 and a local reporter confirmed the same that the image is from Haryana from November 2020.
Conclusion: The visuals of sweets being destroyed is from Haryana and has been falsely linked to the Bihar Assembly elections.
