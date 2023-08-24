A post which states that Sudhir Chaudhary, consulting editor of media organisation Aaj Tak, has resigned is being shared on social media platforms.

What have users said?: The post was shared with a caption that said, "Senior Editor Sudhir Chaudhary resigned from Aajtak. He said Kicked by same foot the one you have been licking for years is hurts my self respect : Sources."

The claim was shared by an account which had the username of the news agency Asian News International (ANI).