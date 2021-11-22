Sudhir Chaudhary Dropped From Abu Dhabi Event, UAE Princess Says 'Terrorist'
UAE princess Hend Faisal Al Qasim said in a tweet, "I will not welcome such hate in the UAE."
Zee News’ Sudhir Chaudhary has been dropped as a speaker from an Abu Dhabi Chartered Accountants event after United Arab Emirates (UAE) princess Hend bint Faisal Al Qasim expressed her disappointment with his inclusion and called him an “intolerant terrorist.”
Later on, Qasim shared a letter on Twitter by members of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Abu Dhabi Chapter, and said in a tweet, “Sudheer Chaudhary dropped from the panel of speakers at the Abu Dhabi Chartered Accountants.”
The letter says,
“He (Chaudhary) has been accused of manufacturing and spreading fake news, Islamophobia and communal hatred, doctoring trips, etc. Should we, a prestigious professional body invite and offer a platform and audience to an unprofessional journalist and thereby reduce our dignity and honour?”
Qasim also wrote the following about Chaudhary:
“When a criminal spews venom onto a society, that invites violence causing the burning of homes, businesses and mosques. A #MuslimHolocaust is started, together with the abuse of other minorities- Dalits/Sikhs as well. Police sit & watch. I will not welcome such hate in the UAE.”
A First Information Report (FIR) was also filed last year against Chaudhary after his ‘Jihad Chart’ episode was aired on Zee News, explaining the “types of jihad”. Reacting to the FIR, Chaudhary had called it his “Pulitzer Prize for reporting the truth.”
