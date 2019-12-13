Smriti Irani Misquotes Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Rape in India’ Remark

Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday, 13 December, in the Parliament, for his “rape in India” remark and said that it was the first time in the “history of India that a leader has given a clarion call to rape women in the country”.

Irani was alluding to a remark that Gandhi made while addressing a public rally in Jharkhand’s Godda district on 12 December.

Castigating the Opposition, Irani went on to say,