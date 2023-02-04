Siddique Kappan’s Fake Twitter Account Emerges After His Release From Jail
We found that the earlier username of the account was '@AmarPas28124530'.
On 2 February, incarcerated journalist Siddique Kappan walked out of jail after a Lucknow court signed the order of his release.
The 43-year-old journalist from Kerala's Malappuram district, who was in jail for nearly 28 months, was arrested in 2020 by the Uttar Pradesh police while he was on his way to Hathras, where a 19-year-old Dalit girl had died after she was allegedly raped.
Now a Twitter account, which had over 5,500 followers at the time of writing this story, posing to be Kappan is active on the microblogging platform.
WHAT HAS THE ACCOUNT TWEETED ABOUT?
Recently, the account has retweeted tweets about Kappan's release and it has also interacted with several tweets from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders – including the prime minister.
The account had interacted with PM Modi's tweet.
(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)
The account had interacted with UP CM Yogi Adityanath's tweet.
(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)
Some of the earlier tweets from the account are in support of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).
An archive version of the tweet can be seen here.
(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)
An archive version of the tweet can be seen here.
(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)
IF NOT KAPPAN THEN WHO?
Since the account was still active at the time of writing this story, we checked itsTwitter ID – a unique number given to each Twitter account. The Twitter ID of the account was 1424004828603195395.
We ran a Google search using the ID and came across an article published by a website Digital Forensics, Research and Analytics Center (DFRAC) on 27 May 2022. The article had investigated an account and had mentioned that the same ID was associated with '@AmarPas28124530'.
On searching for '@AmarPas28124530,' we came across several replies in which '@SiddiqueKappan' was tagged, indicating that this account could have changed its name from RJD's Amar Paswan to Kappan.
We then looked at older tweets and found one in which the user had wished RJD leader Bhai Virendra on his birthday. A look at the archive of this tweet on Wayback Machine – an archiving tool – showed the same tweet but with @AmarPas28124530 as the user name. [Archive here]
On inspecting the Twitter ID, we found it to be the same as @SiddiqueKappan's account.
Archives of older tweets from this account and the Twitter ID confirm that the earlier user name of this account was '@AmarPas28124530,' which has been changed to @SiddiqueKappan.
Topics: Fact Check Webqoof Siddique Kappan
