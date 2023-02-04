ADVERTISEMENT

Siddique Kappan’s Fake Twitter Account Emerges After His Release From Jail

We found that the earlier username of the account was '@AmarPas28124530'.

Kritika
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
Siddique Kappan’s Fake Twitter Account Emerges After His Release From Jail
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

On 2 February, incarcerated journalist Siddique Kappan walked out of jail after a Lucknow court signed the order of his release.

The 43-year-old journalist from Kerala's Malappuram district, who was in jail for nearly 28 months, was arrested in 2020 by the Uttar Pradesh police while he was on his way to Hathras, where a 19-year-old Dalit girl had died after she was allegedly raped.

Now a Twitter account, which had over 5,500 followers at the time of writing this story, posing to be Kappan is active on the microblogging platform.

Also Read

‘Our Fight Is Far From Over’: Siddique Kappan’s Wife as He Walks Out of Jail

‘Our Fight Is Far From Over’: Siddique Kappan’s Wife as He Walks Out of Jail
ADVERTISEMENT

WHAT HAS THE ACCOUNT TWEETED ABOUT?

Recently, the account has retweeted tweets about Kappan's release and it has also interacted with several tweets from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders – including the prime minister.

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>The account had interacted with PM Modi's tweet.&nbsp;</p></div>

    The account had interacted with PM Modi's tweet.&nbsp;

    (Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>The account had interacted with UP CM Yogi Adityanath's tweet.</p></div>

    The account had interacted with UP CM Yogi Adityanath's tweet.

    (Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

Some of the earlier tweets from the account are in support of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>An archive version of the tweet can be seen <a href="https://perma.cc/W97W-PQ7Y" rel="nofollow">here</a>.</p></div>

    An archive version of the tweet can be seen here.

    (Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>An archive version of the tweet can be seen <a href="https://perma.cc/W97W-PQ7Y" rel="nofollow"><a href="https://perma.cc/J5UR-8YGE" rel="nofollow">here</a></a>.</p></div>

    An archive version of the tweet can be seen here.

    (Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

IF NOT KAPPAN THEN WHO?

Since the account was still active at the time of writing this story, we checked itsTwitter ID – a unique number given to each Twitter account. The Twitter ID of the account was 1424004828603195395.

Every Twitter account has a unique ID.

(Source: TwitterID/Screenshot)

We ran a Google search using the ID and came across an article published by a website Digital Forensics, Research and Analytics Center (DFRAC) on 27 May 2022. The article had investigated an account and had mentioned that the same ID was associated with '@AmarPas28124530'.

On searching for '@AmarPas28124530,' we came across several replies in which '@SiddiqueKappan' was tagged, indicating that this account could have changed its name from RJD's Amar Paswan to Kappan.

On looking for @AmarPas28124530, we came across tweets where @SiddiqueKappan was tagged.

(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

We then looked at older tweets and found one in which the user had wished RJD leader Bhai Virendra on his birthday. A look at the archive of this tweet on Wayback Machine – an archiving tool – showed the same tweet but with @AmarPas28124530 as the user name. [Archive here]

Also Read

Siddique Kappan Gets Bail: What Took So Long? What About Other UAPA Accused?

Siddique Kappan Gets Bail: What Took So Long? What About Other UAPA Accused?
ADVERTISEMENT

We found an older version of the tweet that now exists in the name of Siddique Kappan.

(Source: Altered by The Quint)

On inspecting the Twitter ID, we found it to be the same as @SiddiqueKappan's account.

The screenshot shows the Twitter ID of @AmarPas28124530's account.

(Source: Wayback Machine/Screenshot)

We also found other older t, [archive here] which were tweeted when the account was in the name of the RJD leader. In addition to this, both the accounts displayed 'August 2021' as the month of joining the platform.

Both the account's joined showed the same joining month and year.

(Source: Altered by The Quint)

Archives of older tweets from this account and the Twitter ID confirm that the earlier user name of this account was '@AmarPas28124530,' which has been changed to @SiddiqueKappan.

Also Read

After Bail in UAPA Case, a PMLA Case Keeps Siddique Kappan & Mohd Alam in Jail

After Bail in UAPA Case, a PMLA Case Keeps Siddique Kappan & Mohd Alam in Jail

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Fact Check   Webqoof   Siddique Kappan 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×