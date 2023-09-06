A video which shows a slipper being thrown at Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is going viral on the internet.
What have users said?: Social media users have shared the video insinuating that the incident happened recently.
The video has been captioned in Hindi which loosely translates to, "Current CM Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan was welcomed with people hurling shoes at him."
Are these claims true?: No, the claims are misleading as the viral video could be traced back to 2018. According to news reports, a person had thrown a slipper at Chouhan during a public meeting being held in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi.
How did we find out?: We performed a keyword search on YouTube and found the same video uploaded on the verified channel of NDTV.
The video was uploaded at 3 September 2018 and was titled, "Stones, Slipper Thrown At Shivraj Singh Chouhan At Rally."
Its description said that slippers and stones were hurled at Chouhan during a rally.
The video also carried visuals of people throwing stones at the bus carrying the MP CM.
Similar visuals were also uploaded on the YouTube channels of News Tak and Mirror Now.
News reports: A report in The Hindu mentioned that a slipper was thrown at Chouhan during a public meeting in Sidhi.
The report further mentioned that the incident happened when Chouhan was preparing to address the gathering. The video of the entire incident later went viral on social media platforms.
This was the second attack on Chouhan as a group of people had pelted stones at the bus carrying the MP CM.
A report in Patrika said that the incident happened during the meeting of 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' in Sidhi.
While nobody got hurt during the incident, a commotion broke out on the stage with Chouhan's security personnel covering him.
Three people were arrested in connection with the case.
Chouhan had criticised the Congress party following the two attacks.
Conclusion: It is evident that a five-year-old video is being shared on the internet with a false claim that a shoe was thrown at MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
