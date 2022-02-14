No, Shivraj Singh Chouhan Did Not Say ‘BJP Will Be Voted Out of Uttarakhand’
The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister was saying 'there's no doubt about the BJP in UP, it will also be in Uttarakhand'.
Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat on 11 February shared a 17-second video clip, claiming that Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had purportedly said that the "BJP will voted out of Uttarakhand".
However, we found the claim to be misleading. On hearing the video repeatedly, we found that Chouhan was saying "In Uttarakhand, BJP will only be in power".
CLAIM
The video was shared by Rawat with a caption in Hindi that reads, "उत्तराखंड से प्रचार करके लोटे मध्यप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह ने बताई उत्तराखंड के भाजपा की हकीकत बोले उत्तराखंड से भाजपा तो गई #उत्तराखंड_से_भाजपा_तो_गई. (sic)"
(Translation: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who returned after campaigning from Uttarakhand, narrated the reality of Uttarakhand's BJP, stating that the BJP will be voted out from the state.)
Posted on 11 February, the video has over one lakh views.
WHAT WE FOUND
We found the video on the YouTube channel of 'OneIndia Hindi'. We slowed down the audio on YouTube using the playback speed settings to hear what the chief minister was saying.
In the video, Chouhan can be seen surrounded by some men where one man quizzes him saying (in Hindi), "You are from Uttarakhand, you tell me what do you think about Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh (2022 elections)?"
The MP CM replies saying, "I feel that there's no doubt in Uttar Pradesh, in Uttarakhand too, there will be BJP only."
Chouhan, then, turns to a man and asks him to stop recording on his mobile phone.
We also found news reports on Navbharat Times, Zee News India as well as Jansatta, that reported that the CM was saying that 'there's a tough fight for BJP in Uttarakhand', and not 'BJP will be out from Uttarakhand' as claimed.
We also came across a tweet by Anurag Dwary, resident editor of NDTV. He, too, had clarified that the chief minister was talking about BJP winning in Uttarakhand and not losing.
Clearly, several Congress leaders along with social media users have shared Chouhan's video with a false claim that he said that the "BJP will be voted out of Uttarakhand".
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.