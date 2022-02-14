No, Shivraj Singh Chouhan Did Not Say ‘BJP Will Be Voted Out of Uttarakhand’

Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat on 11 February shared a 17-second video clip, claiming that Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had purportedly said that the "BJP will voted out of Uttarakhand".

However, we found the claim to be misleading. On hearing the video repeatedly, we found that Chouhan was saying "In Uttarakhand, BJP will only be in power".