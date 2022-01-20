Harish Rawat's Old, Deleted Post Revived With Misleading Claim

The screenshot of a now-deleted social media post by former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat wishing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank's daughter for her wedding has gone viral to claim that she married a person from the Muslim community.

However, we found that the claim is false. On the day Rawat attended Dr Shreyasi Nishank's wedding, he also attended a Muslim individual's wedding. Rawat used one social media post to share photographs and congratulate both the families and that created the initial confusion.

Rawat later deleted his posts and shared the photos in two different posts to wish each family separately. Moreover, we found that Shreyasi is married to Major Deval Bajpai.