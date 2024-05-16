ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Fact-Check: No, Shiv Sena (UBT) Roadshow in Mumbai Didn't Have Pakistani Flags

The flag hoisted on the crane is not Pakistani flag but an Islamic flag.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
A video showing Anil Desai, Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate from Mumbai South, is going viral to claim that the party's rally in Chembur, Mumbai raised a Pakistani flag.

The flag hoisted on the crane is not Pakistani flag but an Islamic flag.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(More archives of similar claims can be viewed here and here.)

What's the truth?: The video showing Shiv Sena (UBT) rally actually shows Islamic flag and not Pakistan's national flag as claimed.

How did we find out the truth?: We carefully checked the green flag shown in the video and turns out, it did not match with Pakistan's national flag.

  • We noticed that the flag in the viral video did not have a white band to match with the Pakistani flag.

  • It also included several small stars which are absent on the Pakistani flag.

  • The placement, shape and size of the moon crescent and one big star is also different in both the flags.

Here's a comparison:

The flag hoisted on the crane is not Pakistani flag but an Islamic flag.

Comparison between an Islamic flag and a Pakistani flag.

(Source: Altered by The Quint)

The location: We checked the roads near Chembur station on Google maps and found the same bridge, advertisement hoardings and shops visible in the viral video.

We also checked social media platforms including X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram and YouTube of Shiv Sena (UBT) and did not find any visuals or posts related to Pakistan or Pakistani flags.

0

Conclusion: An Islamic flag from a rally of Shiv Sena (UBT) in Chembur, Mumbai was misidentified by social media users as a Pakistani flag.

Topics:  Pakistan Flags   Webqoof   Fact-Check 

