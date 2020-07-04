‘Woof’ NGO Allegedly Attacked For Helping Stray Dogs in Delhi
Members of Neighbourhood Woof, a Delhi-based NGO working for the welfare of street dogs, were allegedly attacked by an unidentified person on Friday, 3 July.
The NGO claimed that they were helping local street dogs, near the capital's Azadpur area, when the incident happened. However, they also added that the Delhi Police refused to take action against the attacker.
In a video, Ayesha Christina, the founder of the NGO said:
“We have just been beaten up while we were catching dogs. Someone came and spoke to our staff badly. We are supposed to shut up and take this nonsense all the time. When we decided to stand up, and for our voices to be heard, this is what is done to us,” she said, pointing to her blood-soaked face.
She went on to show how her colleagues – Vipin, Abhishek, Deepak – were also attacked by this unidentified person. In the video, Ayesha was seen asking to meet Azadpur Police Station SHO, but did not get a reply.
She alleged that this has become a routine for the NGO and they deal with it on a day-to-day basis.
