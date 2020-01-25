Sharjeel Imam’s Assam Remark Used to Malign Women of Shaheen Bagh

Amid continuing protests, a video of Sharjeel Imam, a former JNU student, has gone viral on social media.

In the video, Imam calls upon people to “agitate and cut off Assam and the Northeast from rest of India.”

A user has shared this video with a claim that reads, “Assam ko katna hamari zimmedari hai. (To cut Assam is our responsibility) Shaheen Bagh protest mastermind openly calling for a movement of 5 Lac Muslims to block Northeast from rest of the country. But media will tell this is a women-led democratic protest. (sic)”