No, That’s Not Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan Urinating in Public
The video showed 'Twilight' actor Bronson Pelletier in a drunken state, urinating in the airport in 2012.
A video of a man stumbling about an airport waiting area with a dazed expression, and later urinating publicly, is being shared on social media with a claim that it shows Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan urinating in the airport lobby.
The video is being shared in the backdrop of the Mumbai cruise drug case, in which Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) following a raid at a luxury cruise off the coast of Mumbai. He is currently out on bail.
However, we found that the claim was false. According to news reports, the man seen in the video was Bronson Pelletier, an actor from 'Twilight', in an inebriated state, who had urinated on the floor of the lobby of the Los Angeles International Airport in 2012.
CLAIM
The video is being shared with the claim that states that it is "Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan at the airport," who "is a drug addict nor can he control his urine," and he had urinated on the floor of the airport lobby.
It further questions why Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik, who had conducted various press conferences and levelled allegations against NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede, was now silent.
(Editor's Note: We have refrained from using the video or the archived links in the story due to the explicit nature of the content.)
The video is being shared across platforms. We also received multiple queries about the video on our WhatsApp tipline as well.
WHAT WE FOUND
We searched on Google using relevant keywords and found one story on media website BuzzFeed that identified the man as 'Twilight' movie actor Bronson Pelletier. The article was posted on 3 January 2013.
We found several other news reports, including one on Daily Mail, which was published in 2013. The report carried screenshots of the video and mentioned that the actor was given two years' probation and 52-court mandated AA meetings over the incident that happened in December.
However, back then, the actor had claimed that someone bought him drinks at the airport and later reported him as drunk.
Speaking to TMZ, he had even denied charges of peeing at the airport. An American entertainment website, E! Online, had published a story on the incident on 19 December 2012.
"Pelletier was transported to the Los Angeles Airport Police Station for preliminary processing and booked by airport police," the report read.
Clearly, a video from 2012 of the 'Twilight' actor drunk and urinating in the airport in full public view is being falsely shared as Aryan Khan "peeing under the influence of drugs."
