Fact-Check: Scripted Video of a Muslim Man Identifying as Hindu Viral as Real

We were able to trace this video to a YouTube channel named 'Miss Neha Yadav.'

Khushi Mehrotra
WebQoof
A video claiming that a man named "Abdul" was apprehended by police for allegedly impersonating as “Ravi,” falsely claiming he was divorced, and then marrying a Hindu woman through a court marriage, is being shared on social media.

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as this video is scripted and not a real incident.

What we found: At first, we divided the video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search, which directed us to the complete version of the video uploaded on a YouTube channel called Miss Neha Yadav on 6 December.

  • The viral clip can be found at 5:38 minutes of the YouTube video.

  • At the beginning of the video, we found a disclaimer which read, "This video is presented by Miss Neha Varaw. This video is a work of fiction, in no way doss this video insult and stream field people from different occupations. This video just for entetainment purpose, it should not be taken seriously."

  • We went through the YouTube channel and found the same actor re-appearing in other videos, as well. You can view them here and here.

Team WebQoof also checked the 'About section' of the Miss Neha Yadav YouTube channel, which stated that all videos are created solely for entertainment purposes and should not be interpreted seriously.

Conclusion: A scripted video showing a man impersonating with a different identity is being shared as a real incident on social media.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Topics:  Webqoof   Fact-Check   Scripted videos 

