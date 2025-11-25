Elections Aren’t an Excuse for Racism: What Delhi Gets Wrong About Bihar

The recent Bihar Assembly elections concluded with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), under the slogan of 'double engine sarkar', coming out with a decisive mandate by winning 202 seats out of 243—an outcome that many psephologists, political scholars, and civil society had not expected.

Bihar, a state that has historically been celebrated for its political consciousness and willingness to go against the national trend, did not deliver the unexpected twist that many in New Delhi had anticipated.

The widespread discourse against Bihar voters as ‘politically ignorant’ that appeared on social media afterwards was disturbing: a barrage of humiliating memes, casual xenophobic remarks, and an old Raj Thackeray speech on Bihari labourers not questioning their state government for 'lack of employment’ resurfaced on digital platforms as a justification for racist attacks on migrant workers working in other states.