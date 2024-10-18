ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Scripted Video Passed off as Real Clip of Hindu Woman Retaliating to Muslim Man

The video is a scripted one and was made by Instagram user Tamanna Kohli.

Aishwarya Varma
Published
WebQoof
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

A video showing a man taking off his shirt to show his body to a woman walking past him on the street has gone viral on social media.

The claim: The video is being shared to claim that man, belonging to the Muslim community, attempted to show off in front of a "brave" Hindu woman, who taught him a lesson.

The video is a scripted one and was made by Instagram user Tamanna Kohli.

An archive of this post can be seen here.

(Source:X/Screenshot)

At the time of writing this report, this post by X (formerly Twitter) user 'RealBababanaras' was viewed 22 lakh times.

(Archives of more users sharing this claim can be seen here and here.)

But...?: This video does not show a real incident. It is a scripted video first shared by Instagram page 'TamannaKohli786787'.

Also Read

Fact-Check: Old Clip of Pappu Yadav Crying Falsely Linked to Baba Siddique Case

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How did we find out the truth?: First, we noticed that the woman had a microphone attached to her outfit, which points towards this incident not being a spontaneous one.

The video is a scripted one and was made by Instagram user Tamanna Kohli.

The woman was wearing a microphone.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

Next, we divided the viral video into multiple keyframes using InVID, a video verification extension on Google Chrome, and ran reverse image searches on some of them.

Through Google's Fact-Check Explorer's 'image context' feature, we found a report by Times Now Navbharat, which carried screenshots of the viral video.

The video is a scripted one and was made by Instagram user Tamanna Kohli.

The report carried several screenshots of the viral video.

(Source: Times Now Navbharat/Screenshot)

The report carried an Instagram post by a page called 'tamannakohli786787'.

It had shared the same video with the caption "कोई भी करे ऐसे ही करो सब आगे से msg है ये", with the hashtag '#entertainment'.

[Translation: Whoever does this, do this to them from now on. This is a message.]

We went through the posts shared by this page, and noticed that it had shared several videos with the same format, showing men undressing in front of the same woman and being rebuked.

The video is a scripted one and was made by Instagram user Tamanna Kohli.

The page shared several videos in this format.

(Source: Instagram/Screenshots/Altered by The Quint)

This indicates that these videos were staged ones.

The Quint has reached out to the Instagram page for their comments and will update this report when a response is received.

Conclusion: A scripted video has gone viral with the false claim that it shows a Hindu woman giving a befitting reply to a Muslim man who undressed in front of her.

Also Read

Fact-Check: Video of Cracked Road Spraying Water Is From Guatemala & Not India

alsoRead-img

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Webqoof   Fact-Check   Communal Claim 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×