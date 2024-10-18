Scripted Video Passed off as Real Clip of Hindu Woman Retaliating to Muslim Man

A video showing a man taking off his shirt to show his body to a woman walking past him on the street has gone viral on social media.
The claim: The video is being shared to claim that man, belonging to the Muslim community, attempted to show off in front of a "brave" Hindu woman, who taught him a lesson.
At the time of writing this report, this post by X (formerly Twitter) user 'RealBababanaras' was viewed 22 lakh times.
But...?: This video does not show a real incident. It is a scripted video first shared by Instagram page 'TamannaKohli786787'.
How did we find out the truth?: First, we noticed that the woman had a microphone attached to her outfit, which points towards this incident not being a spontaneous one.
Next, we divided the viral video into multiple keyframes using InVID, a video verification extension on Google Chrome, and ran reverse image searches on some of them.
Through Google's Fact-Check Explorer's 'image context' feature, we found a report by Times Now Navbharat, which carried screenshots of the viral video.
The report carried an Instagram post by a page called 'tamannakohli786787'.
It had shared the same video with the caption "कोई भी करे ऐसे ही करो सब आगे से msg है ये", with the hashtag '#entertainment'.
[Translation: Whoever does this, do this to them from now on. This is a message.]
We went through the posts shared by this page, and noticed that it had shared several videos with the same format, showing men undressing in front of the same woman and being rebuked.
This indicates that these videos were staged ones.
The Quint has reached out to the Instagram page for their comments and will update this report when a response is received.
Conclusion: A scripted video has gone viral with the false claim that it shows a Hindu woman giving a befitting reply to a Muslim man who undressed in front of her.
