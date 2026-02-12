ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Fact-Check: Scripted Video Viral as Real Engagement Ceremony at Metro Station

We traced the viral clip to an Instagram page which was under listed under the category of a creator.

Khushi Mehrotra
Published
WebQoof
A video showing a woman performing a 'Roka,' a ritual which is held before a Hindu wedding, at a metro station, is being shared as a real incident on social media.

Those sharing the clip noted that a mother 'caught' her son with his partner and fixed their engagement at that very moment.

(Archives of similar claims can be found here, here and here.)

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as this is a scripted video. We were able to trace this video to the account of an Instagram reel creator.

What we found: At first, we divided the viral clip into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.

  • An archive of the post can be found here.

    (Source: Instagram)&nbsp;

  • We went through both the profiles and found that they were listed as 'reel creator' and 'digital creator,' respectively.

  • Here is a preview of the profile.

    (Source: Instagram)&nbsp;

  • Upon going through the profile of 'Urs_Rajat__,' we found another clip which noted that the video was scripted.

  • The creator noted, "It's Scripted But Real Based Story." (sic.)

Team WebQoof has reached out to both the creators for their comments and the story will be updated once a response is received.

Conclusion: The viral clip showing an engagement at a metro station is scripted and not a real incident.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

