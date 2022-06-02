Movie Clip Falsely Shared as People Covering Narmada River With a Saree
The video is a scene from a Gujarati movie, Reva, from 2018.
A video of people covering the Narmada river with a saree is being shared on social media with a claim that it shows a ritual of welcoming the monsoon season in India.
However, the video is a movie scene from a Gujarati film Reva. It was released in 2018 and depicts a ritual where people offer a saree to the river.
CLAIM
The viral video is being shared with a claim in English and Marathi, which states that Indians are following a ritual of offering saree to the Narmada river to welcome the monsoon season.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
Using InVID, a video verification tool, we divided the video into multiple keyframes and ran reverse image searches on some of them.
We came across a YouTube video posted on 1 July 2019 with a title 'Excellent Scene from Reva Gujarathi movie. Offering Saree to Narmada River (sic).'
The same scene from the viral video can be seen in this YouTube video.
Next, taking a cue from the title, we looked up Reva movie and found it on a video streaming platform MX Player.
This 2018 movie has the same scene as the viral video from 33:21 timestamp.
We then conducted a keyword search using 'Narmada river offered saree,' we came across a report by an English newspaper, The Indian Express.
The report published on 7 March 2017 stated that a 3,055-metre-long saree was dipped in the Narmada river in Gujarat when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the state.
This event was graced by the Guinness Book of World Record officials.
However, the video shared on social media with a claim that it shows a ritual being performed in India for offering a saree to the Narmada river is false. It is a scene from a Gujarati movie Reva.
