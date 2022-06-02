ADVERTISEMENT

Movie Clip Falsely Shared as People Covering Narmada River With a Saree

The video is a scene from a Gujarati movie, Reva, from 2018.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
Movie Clip Falsely Shared as People Covering Narmada River With a Saree
i

A video of people covering the Narmada river with a saree is being shared on social media with a claim that it shows a ritual of welcoming the monsoon season in India.

However, the video is a movie scene from a Gujarati film Reva. It was released in 2018 and depicts a ritual where people offer a saree to the river.

Also Read

No, Meerut Police Did Not Put Up a Banner Denying Entry to BJP Workers

No, Meerut Police Did Not Put Up a Banner Denying Entry to BJP Workers
ADVERTISEMENT

CLAIM

The viral video is being shared with a claim in English and Marathi, which states that Indians are following a ritual of offering saree to the Narmada river to welcome the monsoon season.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>An archive of the post can be seen <a href="https://perma.cc/2QV9-KUK5">here</a>.</p></div>

An archive of the post can be seen here.

(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

Similar posts can be seen here, here, and here. This claim was viral in 2021 as well.

Also Read

No, History Books Don't Only Teach About the Mughal Dynasty in Schools

No, History Books Don't Only Teach About the Mughal Dynasty in Schools

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

Using InVID, a video verification tool, we divided the video into multiple keyframes and ran reverse image searches on some of them.

We came across a YouTube video posted on 1 July 2019 with a title 'Excellent Scene from Reva Gujarathi movie. Offering Saree to Narmada River (sic).'

The same scene from the viral video can be seen in this YouTube video.

Next, taking a cue from the title, we looked up Reva movie and found it on a video streaming platform MX Player.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The full movie is uploaded on MX Player.&nbsp;</p></div>

The full movie is uploaded on MX Player. 

(Source: MX Player/Screenshot)

This 2018 movie has the same scene as the viral video from 33:21 timestamp.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Similarities can be noticed on comparing the viral video with the movie scene.</p></div>

Similarities can be noticed on comparing the viral video with the movie scene.

(Source: Altered by The Quint)

We then conducted a keyword search using 'Narmada river offered saree,' we came across a report by an English newspaper, The Indian Express.

The report published on 7 March 2017 stated that a 3,055-metre-long saree was dipped in the Narmada river in Gujarat when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the state.

This event was graced by the Guinness Book of World Record officials.

However, the video shared on social media with a claim that it shows a ritual being performed in India for offering a saree to the Narmada river is false. It is a scene from a Gujarati movie Reva.

ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read

This Video Doesn't Show KK Being Rushed to the Hospital, It Is a Day Old

This Video Doesn't Show KK Being Rushed to the Hospital, It Is a Day Old

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Edited By :Tejas Harad
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×