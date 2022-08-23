Fact-Check: No, Govt Isn't Giving Rs 5,000 to Vaccinated Individuals

A fake message about the central government offering Rs 5,000 to individuals vaccinated against COVID-19 is doing the rounds on social media.

The text is accompanied by a link that leads to a website, which asks for an individual's name, name of the vaccine taken, number of family members, and contact number.

However, this link leads users to a fake government website (https://pm-yojna.in/5000rs/), and after several steps, the user ends up on a randomised page.

Moreover, the central government's fact-check handle clarified that it has not announced any distribution of money for those who are vaccinated.