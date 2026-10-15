No, Photo Doesn’t Show CJP’s Saurav Das Using ChatGPT for Press Conference

A photo showing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader Saurav Das during a press conference is being shared on social media, where users called Das out, claiming that he used ChatGPT to prepare his talking points ahead of a press conference.
How did we find out the truth?: Das' orange phone resembles Apple's iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max variants.
We looked at a screenshot of a ChatGPT search query on an iPhone and saw that the icons shown on the application did not match the ones on Das' screen.
None of the AI chatbot apps we checked, including Gemini, Perplexity, Grok, and Claude, resembled the layout seen in the claim. (Swipe).
Google's Gemini app on iPhone.
(Source: Gemini/Screenshot)
However, we noticed that a screenshot of an open note on Apple's Notes app was similar to the app on Das' screen.
This confirms that Das was using the Notes app and not an AI chatbot for his notes.
Conclusion: A photograph showing the Notes app on Saurav Das' phone is being shared with the false claim that he used ChatGPT to talk to the media.
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