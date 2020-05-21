Uttar Pradesh has become a political hotbed amid the COVID-19 crisis after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra proposed to arrange 1,000 buses to ferry migrant workers back home. Social media is abuzz with claims that many of these vehicles are not buses but cabs, autos and two-wheelers.Now accusing the Congress party of a scam, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sambit Patra has shared a list of six vehicle registration numbers purportedly of vehicles provided by Congress, saying that none of the six vehicles is a bus.Although the Congress did fall short of its promise of delivering 1,000 buses, Patra’s claims turned out to be partially false as three out of the six numbers provided by the BJP leader were found to be registered as buses on the website of Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.Old Video Resurfaces, Claims to Show Saudi Mall Post LockdownTHE CLAIMIn his claim, Patra stated that the “so-called” list of buses submitted by Priyanka Gandhi includes cars, ambulances and three-wheelers among others. To support his claim he shared six registration numbers with their vehicle type.The six numbers are:RJ27PA9852 - AmbulanceRJ14TD1446 - CarRJ40PA0186 - Three WheelerRJ40PA0123 - Auto RickshawRJ34PA2938 - AutoRJ14PA1932 - Auto The message is also viral on Facebook with the same claim.Old Video From B’desh Shared as Rohingya Beating Hindus in BengalWHAT WE FOUNDThe BJP-led state government in Uttar Pradesh has claimed that Gandhi’s team furnished incorrect details of the buses. A state government spokesman said about 100 vehicles on the Congress list were not buses. Of the buses, 297 lacked either a fitness certificate or valid insurance papers.We checked the details of registration numbers mentioned in the viral message on the VAHAN website and found that contrary to his claims that all six vehicles aren't buses, three out of the six numbers mentioned in Patra’s tweet are registered as buses, two are registered as three-wheelers and one as a cab.While it’s true that Congress has not been able to deliver 1,000 buses as promised, it is also evident that Patra used misleading information to put across BJP's argument.(With inputs from SM HoaxSlayer)Randeep Surjewala Shares an Old Picture From Nepal as ‘New India’You can read all our coronavirus related fact-checked stories here.(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on Whatsapp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.