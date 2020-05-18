The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday, 18 May, accepted the proposal of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi to deploy 1,000 buses for migrants.Awanish Awasthi, Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home), wrote to the Congress leader accepting her proposal to deploy the buses and sought details of the vehicles and the drivers “without delay.”On Saturday, Gandhi had written to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to give permission to ply 1000 buses for the migrants after an accident occurred in Auraiya, where 24 people lost their lives.Gandhi, who is also in charge of party affairs in eastern Uttar Pradesh, said that the Congress will bear the cost of these chartered buses at a time when the migrants are finding it tough to return home safely.“Lakhs of workers are trying to get back to their homes while walking from various parts of the country and there are not enough arrangements made for them. We wish to operate 500 buses each from Ghazipur and Noida borders,” Priyanka Gandhi had said in the letter to CM Adityanath.After Rajkot, Migrants Pelt Stones at Cops, Injure 2 in AhmedabadThe official nod from the UP government comes after around 980 buses returned to Bharatpur, Alwar and other parts of Rajasthan after the state did not give permission to enter, IANS reported.After the UP government said that they did not get the list of the buses from the Congress, the party leaders had said they will give the list to the Chief Minister's Office on Monday.Gandhi, Congress’ general secretary, had on Sunday urged the Yogi government to allow the buses to enter the state which had reached the border and are now stranded. She had also released a video appeal to the UP chief minister.Around 400 buses had reached Bahaj Goverdhan border and it was said that migrant labourers were in the bus, IANS reported.100s of Migrants Gather at Ghaziabad Ground to Register for Trains(With inputs from ANI and IANS.) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.