Fact-Check: Old News Report on Tunnels Under Gaza Falsely Peddled as Recent

A news report showing a man descending underground using rope to enter a series of tunnels is being shared on social media.
The claim: The video is being shared to claim that it shows the Hamas group letting a Russia Today (RT) journalist explore their underground tunnel network under Gaza, amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
The claim was shared by TV9 Network’s executive editor Aditya Raj Kaul on his X (formerly Twitter) account.
How did we find out?: Using relevant keywords, we looked for more details about the report.
This led us to a X post by RT Arabic’s account, which had shared a better quality version of the same video on 14 June 2021, as an RT exclusive of their team entering the Saraya al-Quds’ tunnels under Gaza.
The group, also known as the Al-Quds Brigade, is the armed wing of Palestinian organisation Palestinian Islamist Jihad (PIJ), the second largest militant group in Gaza after Hamas.
The video was also uploaded by an unverified YouTube channel called ‘Southern Women’ on 15 June 2021.
Conclusion: A 2021 RT news report on tunnels used by the Al-Quds Brigade under Palestine is being falsely shared as a recent video of Hamas tunnels under Gaza.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)