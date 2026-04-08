Assam Police Books Pawan Khera For Defamation After Passport Allegations

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera has been booked by Assam Police under multiple sections, including defamation, forgery, and criminal conspiracy, following allegations he made against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan. The FIR was registered after Khera claimed at a press conference that Riniki Bhuyan held multiple foreign passports and undisclosed assets abroad. Assam Police subsequently visited Khera’s Delhi residence to conduct a search in connection with the case.
According to Maktoob Media, the FIR was filed based on a complaint by Riniki Bhuyan, who described Khera’s allegations as “false, fabricated, baseless and malicious.” The complaint asserted that no such passports, citizenships, or assets exist in her name and alleged that the claims were made with deliberate malice and criminal intent to damage her reputation and the political prospects of her husband.
As reported by The Indian Express, the FIR invokes 14 sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges related to making false statements in connection with elections, cheating, forgery, criminal intimidation, intentional insult intended to provoke a breach of peace, and criminal conspiracy. The complaint also stated that Khera’s remarks did not constitute protected political criticism.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, the controversy began after Khera’s press conference in Guwahati, where he alleged that Riniki Bhuyan possessed three passports from India, UAE, and Egypt, and owned undisclosed luxury properties in Dubai and a company in the United States. The Sarma family and BJP leaders have categorically denied these claims, calling them fabricated and baseless.
Following the police action, a team from Assam Police, accompanied by Delhi Police, visited Khera’s residence in Nizamuddin, Delhi, for questioning. Khera was not present at the time, but the team conducted a search and reportedly seized electronic devices and documents. Assam Police officials stated that “incriminating” evidence was found during the search.
“The case concerns the deliberate publication of scandalous imputations against a private individual, attributing serious illegal and unethical conduct without lawful proof, and circulating them through a coordinated effort to maximise public damage,” the complaint stated.
During the search operation, local police cordoned off the premises for over two hours. Assam Police Crime Branch DCP Debajit Nath confirmed that Khera was not found at his residence, but some documents were collected for further investigation. The controversy has intensified just days before the Assam Assembly elections.
Protests erupted outside Assam Bhawan in Delhi, with National Student Union of India (NSUI) workers opposing the police action. Congress leaders have criticised the deployment of Assam Police, calling it an attempt to silence opposition voices and alleging misuse of state machinery.
Political reactions have been strong on both sides. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh described the police action as a “witch hunt” and claimed it was not due process. He stated, “The deployment of a full army of police officials to arrest my colleague Pawan Khera for asking basic questions in the public interest proves that the Assam CM is disturbed, desperate, and rattled.”
“This is not due process but instead a witch hunt, a bully using state machinery to muzzle and silence the voice of the Opposition that is exposing his many black deeds. Those who intimidate are the ones who are afraid and have much to hide,” Ramesh said.
Further coverage revealed that both the Chief Minister and his wife have threatened legal action against Khera, maintaining that the allegations were intended to vitiate the electoral atmosphere. The Congress, meanwhile, has petitioned the Election Commission and other authorities for investigations into the claims made by Khera.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.