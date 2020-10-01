‘Rape Dead Muslim Women’ Remark Falsely Linked to Yogi Adityanath

Now let’s see if Yogi actually made this remark as claimed by Banerjee.

We found an article published in The Wire that mentioned that a Hindu Yuva Vahini leader, who shared the stage with Yogi Adityanath in a Hindu Chetna rally in Siddharth Nagar had “called for the rape of dead Muslim women dug out from graves.”

It is pertinent to note that Hindu Yuva Vahini has been founded by Yogi Adityanath.

In 2017, fact-checking website Alt News had published an article titled: ‘In a rally, Adityanath says Hindu-Muslim cultures can never co-exist, co-speaker asks for raping of Muslim women’.

The article mentions that the rally organised by Hindu Yuva Vahini took place in 2007-08. In one of the videos embedded in the article, a man can be heard saying, “Those who could not be of their nation, the history of Muslim community is so bad, who could not be of their mother and father, their friends, their sisters....cannot be of you, people of the Hindu community”