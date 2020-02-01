Kejriwal Supplies Biryani to Shaheen Bagh Protesters: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday, 1 February, alleged that those who support terrorists in Kashmir are staging protest at Shaheen Bagh and raising slogans of 'azadi'.

Hitting out at the AAP dispensation at an election rally in northwest Delhi's Rohini, Adityanath said that the Arvind Kejriwal government "supplies biryani" to protesters at Shaheen Bagh.

Hundreds of people, including women and children, have been protesting since 15 December at Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens.