Fact-Check: Did RBI Announce New Rules To Exchange Old ₹500, ₹1000 Notes? No!

The RBI has not issued any rules or guidelines to exchange demonetised notes.

Aishwarya Varma
Published
WebQoof
Social media users are sharing posts, claiming that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced 'new rules' to exchange ₹500 and ₹1000 notes, which were demonetised in 2016.

(Archives of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false.

  • The RBI has not issued any guidelines for people to exchange 10-year-old demonetised notes.

How do we know?: We ran a keyword search for any reports, news, or updates about the ₹500 and ₹1000 banknotes that were demonetised in 2016.

  • The search did not show us any credible reports or official announcements.

  • We then looked for more information on the RBI's website.

  • Here, we saw that their newest press release, dated 3 November 2025, was about money market operations for 2 November.

  • The latest relevant press release was about the ₹2000 banknote, issued on 1 November, which spoke about the facility to exchange them after they were withdrawn from circulation in May 2023.

However, there was no mention about the demonetised ₹500 and ₹1000 notes.

PIB clarifies: The Press Information Bureau took to their official X (formerly Twitter) to call out the viral claim, calling it "fake."

Conclusion: The RBI has not issued 'new rules' to exchange currency notes which were demonetised in 2016.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Topics:  RBI   Demonestisation   Webqoof 

