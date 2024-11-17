ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

No, RBI Is Not Issuing ₹7 Coin to ‘Honour' Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni

The creator of this edited image has mentioned in the original post that this is a satirical post.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

An image of a gold-coloured Rs 7 coin featuring cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni is going viral on social media to claim that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will be issuing this coin to honour Dhoni.

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: This image was originally shared by a satirical page.

  • RBI representative also clarified to us that this is not true.

  • Moreover, the RBI is not responsible for minting coins.

  • There are no news reports or press releases about any new ₹7 coins.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How did we find out the truth?: We did not find any official press release or report about these coins on RBI's official website.

  • We checked the list of coins currently circulating and old coins on RBI's website and it did not include anything about a Rs 7 coin.

We also did not find the 7 rupees coin on the official website of the Security Printing & Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCIL).

  • We also read the section about commemorative coins which are special coins issued to mark significant events or personalities and are classified as a Non-Circulating Legal Tender (NCLT).

  • But, this list also did not include any coins related to Dhoni.

We also reached out to the RBI representative who confirmed to us that RBI does not mint coins so this looks "highly unlikely" to be true.

Where is the viral picture from?: We conducted a reverse image search on Google and came across an Instagram handle @thetathyanews.

  • The account had shared this picture on 3 November. The caption mentioned that this information is not real and is a satire intended for entertainment purposes.

Conclusion: A fake picture of 7 rupees coins featuring MS Dhoni is going viral on social media as real coins.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Check Member Benefits
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×