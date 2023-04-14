ADVERTISEMENT

Clip of Paramahansa Yogananda Falsely Shared as Rare Video of Swami Vivekananda

The video shows Paramahansa Yogananda in New York, not Swami Vivekananda as claimed/

A black-and-white video of a man dressed in a turban and a road walking with a group of people is being shared on social media platforms.

The claim: The video is being shared to claim that it shows a rare video of Indian monk Swami Vivekananda in Chicago, USA taken in 1893.

An archive of this post can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

The Quint received a query for this video's verification on its WhatsApp tipline.

(Archives of more claims on social media can be seen here, here and here.)

Is it true?: No, the video shows monk Paramahansa Yogananda in New York.

How did we find out?: We noticed a watermark which reads 'mirc@sc.edu' in the viral video.

The video had a watermark.

(Source: WhatsApp/Altered by The Quint)

  • Taking a cue from this, we ran a keyword search using the same words.

  • This led us to the webpage mentioning the Moving Image Research Collections (MIRC) on the University of Southern California's website.

  • The page showed an option to browse MIRC's digital library, where we used 'Swami' as a keyword to look for the viral video.

  • With this keyword search, we came across a page titled 'Swami Yogananda of India--outtakes' which carried a longer version of the video.

  • It mentioned that the video showed Swami Yogananda at New York's Pershing Square and that it was possibly shot in 1923.

The video mentioned that it showed Swami Yogananda.

(Source: MIRC/Altered by The Quint)

  • The part of this video which has been used in the viral claim starts at the 34-second mark.

  • We then compared a screenshot from the viral video to a photo of Swami Vivekananda.

We compared photos of Paramahansa Yogananda and Swami Vivekananda.

(Source: WhatsApp/Wikimedia Commons/Altered by The Quint)

Conclusion: A video of Paramahansa Yogananda is being shared with the false claim that it shows a rare video of Swami Vivekananda.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Topics:  Fact Check   Swami Vivekananda   Webqoof 

