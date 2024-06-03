ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Edited Photo of Boarding Pass to Bangkok Falsely Linked to Rahul Gandhi

This is an edited photo, the original boarding pass is for Singapore and does not show Gandhi's name on it.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

A photo of Vistara Airline boarding pass to Bangkok, Thailand showing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's name as a passenger is going viral on the internet.

The users are claiming that Gandhi will be flying out of India the day after the Lok Sabha election results are announced.

This is an edited photo, the original boarding pass is for Singapore and does not show Gandhi's name on it.

An archive of this post can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archives of more claims on social media can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: This is an edited photo, the original photo does not show Gandhi's name on the boarding pass.

  • Plus, the original version also shows that this boarding pass was for a flight to Singapore on 6 August 2019.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How did we find out the truth?: We noticed that the boarding pass listed two different flight numbers - 'UK121' and 'UK115'.

  • We checked Vistara Airlines' website and learned that UK121 is a flight from New Delhi to Bangkok, and UK151 is a flight from New Delhi to Singapore.

This is an edited photo, the original boarding pass is for Singapore and does not show Gandhi's name on it.

Two different flight numbers on the boarding pass

(Source: Altered by The Quint)

  • Next, we performed a reverse image search on the viral image which led us to a website called 'Live from a Lounge'.

  • This was a review of Vistara's international flight to Singapore and was published on 7 August 2019.

  • It also carried the original version of the boarding pass.

This is an edited photo, the original boarding pass is for Singapore and does not show Gandhi's name on it.

Original version of the boarding pass.

(Source: livefromalounge/Screenshot)

These were the changes made in the viral photo:

  • It mentioned the flight number as 'UK121' and the destination as Singapore.

  • The passenger's name was Ajay Awtaney and not Rahul Gandhi.

  • The date of departure was 5 August 2019 and not 5 June 2024.

  • However, we also noticed the similarities in the timings, sequence number, gate and even the thumb and background of the image.

This is an edited photo, the original boarding pass is for Singapore and does not show Gandhi's name on it.

Comparison between the edited version and the original.

(Source: Altered by The Quint)

We also reached out to Awtaney who confirmed that this viral photo is indeed an edited one and that the original boarding pass showed his name and not Gandhi's.
0

Conclusion: An edited and old photo of a boarding pass is going viral to claim that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will flee from India after the election results.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Rahul Gandhi   Fact Check   Webqoof 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×